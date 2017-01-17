Kenya: Clinical Officers Demand Pay Rise, Issue Strike Notice

Clinical officers demanding a pay increase have issued a one-week strike notice.

They are demanding promotions, better pay and improved allowances, saying their terms of service were demoralising.

In an interview with the Nation on Monday, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Secretary-General George Gibore accused the national and county governments of discrimination.

"Ordinarily, diploma clinical officer interns should enter the job market at job group H and move to job group J upon employment. Specialist clinical officers with higher diploma should start at job group L and those with a masters degree at job group P," said Mr Gibore.

The officers want their pay and benefits aligned with the law, which gives the Salaries and Remuneration Commission the mandate of advising the national and county governments.

"Failure by the commission to define pay structure and job grouping defy logic on why the job evaluation was carried out in the first place," he added.The strike could paralyse medical services countrywide as doctors demanding better pay have also boycotted work for more than a month.

DOUBLE AS DOCTORS

In Homa Bay County, health officials now double as doctors and managers.

Health executive Lawrence K'Oteng and other officials are attending to patients in various hospitals.

"We cannot let patients die if there are officers around who are qualified for the job," said Dr K'Oteng on Monday.

Mr Gibore said the officers were very disappointed at the way the SRC carried job evaluation without considering consultations and inputs by the stakeholders.

"For instance, the evaluation report has degraded clinical officers without observing and considering the extensive responsibilities offered by these officers," he said. Mr Gibore said: "The fact that our diploma and degree takes four to five years respectively, and without mentioning other specialty like anesthesia, pediatrics and reproductive health that take more years in training," he said.

He said they also need specialist's clinical officers to get collar allowances which is the same as the surgeons conducting operations.