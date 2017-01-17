Rwanda: Annual EPRN Meet to Discuss Ways to Keep Economy Competitive

Economic experts and researchers will next week convene at the third Economic Policy Research Network (EPRN) annual conference to discuss Rwanda's macroeconomic status and what should be done to keep the economy competitive, according to Seth Kwizera, the EPRN co-ordinator.

The conference will also discuss some of the economic challenges facing the country, including high interest rates, trade in agriculture products and the effect of foreign aid on exchange rate.

The annual event will be held under the theme, 'Rwandan economy towards the Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy III.

It take place on January 26 at College of Business and Economics in Gikondo, Kigali. It will bring together policy-makers, researchers, scholars, students and other stakeholders. It is organised by Institute of Policy Analysis and Research Rwanda with support from GIZ.