Rwanda: Masudi Frustrated After Etincelles Hold Rayon

Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi was left ruing his team's wastefulness in-front of goal following a goalless draw against Etincelles in the league on Sunday at Kigali Regional Stadium. The result cut Rayon's lead at the top to just three points.

"We paid the price for our wastefulness, every time we won back possession, we'd give it back almost immediately. Even when we created scoring chances, we just wasted them," Masudi said in the post-match press conference.

Despite the draw, the still unbeaten Rayon Sports moved to 33 points, three ahead of second-placed and defending champions APR FC. The two archrivals and title hopefuls will come face to face at the weekend at Amahoro National Stadium as the season reaches the halfway mark.

Masudi added that, "We knew Etincelles would keep possession and make the game difficult, but we tried to look for the goal but failed to hit the target. It is not a good result but we remain unbeaten and now have to focus on the next game against APR."

APR registered a 2-0 win over Marines FC on Friday afternoon at Umuganda Stadium. Center back Aimable Nsabimana and midfielder Djihad Bizimana scored for Jimmy Mulisa's side seeking a record-extending 17th league crown.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Amagaju FC edged Kirehe 2-1 in Kirehe, with the goals coming through Alanga Yenga Joachim and Hussein Shabban in 10th and 45th minutes respectively while Fiston Shauri Nyamugenda netted the consolation goal for the hosts in the 70th minute from the penalty spot.

Musanze FC earned a deserved 2-0 win over struggling Gicumbi. Pignol Moikima scored the opening goal in the 21stminute before Wai Yeka converted a 40th minute penalty. After ending APR's unbeaten run last weekend, Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali were brought down to earth in a 1-2 home defeat against SC Kiyovu at Kigali Regional Stadium.

Aloys Kanamugire's side secured their fifth win of the season courtesy of goals from Blaise Bigirimana in the sixth and 53rd minutes. Ex-APR forward Michel Ndahinduka netted for the third-placed AS Kigali. Kiyovu jumped to 7thplace with 18 points.

Bugesera FC moved up to sixth place with 21 points after beating bottom side Pepiniere 2-1 at Ruyenzi ground.

Mukura Victory Sports remained in tenth place with 14 points after playing out a goalless draw against Sunrise FC in Nyagatare-the later stay in eighth place with 17 points.