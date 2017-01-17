Rwanda Gets Rwf 32.2 Billion in Agriculture

Kigali — Rwanda's latest agricultural results have earned Rwf 32.2 billion from the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank.

In the last 12 months, the Government of Rwanda delivered some impressive results in agriculture. Over 40,000 hectares (ha) of land have been protected against soil erosion, over 8,000 ha put under irrigation, and average crop yield for cassava, milk and coffee increased.

The use of new agricultural innovation technologies was enhanced and lending to the agricultural sector and the design of an Agricultural Management Information System (MIS) increased. These results will help improve the lives of farmers in Rwanda, increase farm productivity and household food security as well as support economic growth.

DFID and the World Bank have contributed to these results through a Rwf.32.2 billion credit to the Government of Rwanda's Agriculture Programme for Results. This is the latest payment as part of the joint World Bank, DFID, Agriculture Programme for Results (PforR).

The program supports the delivery of results under the GoR agricultural strategy (PSTA III) which aims to increase and intensify the productivity of the Rwandan agricultural and livestock sectors and expand the development of value chains.

"We are delighted to provide payment for the solid progress made in the agriculture sector. Supporting agriculture continues to be one of the most efficient ways to generate inclusive growth and reduce poverty in Rwanda" said the heads of DFID and the World Bank in a joint statement.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the GoR to help support the transformation of sector and in particular, as the GoR starts to design the next agricultural strategy (PSTA IV), to help create the conditions for increased private sector investment in the agricultural sector to drive further growth in the sector and the wider economy."