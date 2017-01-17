17 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Over 100 Firefighters Battle Table Mountain Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

Over 100 firefighters are extinguishing and containing a fire that flared up on the slopes of Table Mountain on Monday night, the City of Cape Town said.

"The City's fire and rescue service is still on scene for the fire that started at Table Mountain late last night. Over 100 firefighters are still extinguishing the fire," Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Lane said on Tuesday.

The fire is currently contained, with three helicopters water bombing the areas that are inaccessible to firefighters. The wind has largely died down.

Lane said that two residential structures, a guard house and an office were damaged during the blaze.

Residents of Vredehoek voluntarily evacuated their homes as the fire spread on the slopes of Devil's Peak.

"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day dealing with all the hotspots and any flare ups that may occur."

It was previously reported that 52 firefighters were at the scene between Deer Park Drive and Tafelberg Road after the vegetation in the area was reported to be ablaze at about 21:30.

Fire and rescue officials last week said that since the start of the fire season, ground crews and aircraft had suppressed 57 fires in the Western Cape. Firefighting aircraft had racked up 432 flying hours.

Wildfires in Somerset West and Simon's Town during the past two weeks have cost the City of Cape Town R10m, with three months of the fire season still ahead.

News24

South Africa

Lion of Africa Vulcan Takes Third Place at Cape2Rio Race

South African entrant Lion of Africa Vulcan has finished third in the 2017 Cape2Rio presented by Maserati. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.