Uganda Tightens Visa Security

Kampala — Gemalto the world leader in digital security, is supplying Uganda's Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) with its Coesys Visa Management that combines swift issuance of all visas and permits with biometric enrollment upon arrival.

It is supporting the new solution with integration, deployment, maintenance and training for Ugandan immigration officers. The new scheme allows the authorities to manage the entire visa life cycle from application to issuance. It will help the country achieve its goals to facilitate travel, enhance national security and protect a traveler's identity against theft.

"Gemalto answered our need for a strong, secure solution, based on international standards and in line with Uganda's objective to facilitate travel," said Commissioner Mr. Anthony Namara, Project Coordinator at The Department of Citizenship and Immigration Control. "Gemalto Coesys Visa Management provides a fast and flexible response to the challenge of large-scale regional migration."

"This new project puts Uganda at the forefront of enhanced immigration solutions in East Africa," said Ari Bouzbib, Senior Vice President of Government Programs at Gemalto. "The new system also fits with the regional initiative to deploy a single tourist visa program across Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. This enables Ugandan authorities to readily identify travelers and reinforce national security."

This turnkey solution incorporates a convenient online portal to apply for visas and permits at any time prior to travel. Legitimate visitors receive their Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) by email. Upon arrival in Uganda, visitors get their visas after ETA check, verification of passports and the collection of their biometric data (fingerprints) to uniquely match travelers to the documents they are presenting.

Gemalto's solution includes a link to an integrated control list from local and international sources and alert system to detect and manage undesirable applicants. It also creates a centralized traveler database secured by an Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to share, search and match electronic fingerprints accessible by authorities all over the country.

Launched on July 1st2016, the new online visa portal significantly improves the experience of traveling to Uganda and support the country's growing business and tourism sectors. With increased migration across East Africa, Ugandan authorities can ensure that visas are issued to bona fide applicants.

With increased migration across East Africa bringing security issues, Ugandan authorities wanted to reinforce border security, starting with Visa. The challenge was to ensure the security measures would not jeopardize the travelers' experience.

Charles Mevaa, Vice President Government Programs in Africa at Gemalto said the new solution doesn't only bring security, based on biometric authentication on arrival, but also streamline processes and enable visas to be delivered quicker with high security standards/level.

It also brings enhance convenience to visitors traveling to Uganda, who can now apply for their Visa online and securely pay in a few clicks by logging onto the Uganda e-Immigration system, which is live since July 2016.

"After having filled an online form, the visa request is being processed and once approved, travelers receive their Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) by email.

Upon arrival in Uganda, visitors get their visas after ETA check, verification of passports and the collection of their biometric data (fingerprints) to uniquely match travelers to the documents they are presenting.

"Such system is not only bringing more convenience to travelers but enable the Uganda immigration services a more secure monitoring of all applicants before arrival. It also enable Ugandan authorities to readily identify travelers and creates a centralized traveler database secured by an Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to share, search and match electronic fingerprints. Such database is accessible by authorities all over the country and reinforce national security.

"The first phase of the project was to handle electronic visa and more phases are to come, to deliver state of the art border control security while offering an easy travelers experience.

He said they have a strong expertise in electronic visa management and border control solutions and have contributed to date to over 10 deployment worldwide.

"We deployed such solution in Argentina, Gabon, Croatia, Norway, etc... . and are currently deploying an integrated visa and border management system in Ghana, and were recently awarded for the deployment of eGates at the Charles De Gaulle Paris airport. With such solution, Uganda benefits from the most advanced and secure eVisa system from the entire East Africa region."