Uganda: Kampala Parents Tops Uganda Mathematics

Kampala — Uganda last week released its 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) with Kampala Parents School emerging as best performing school in the country when it comes to Mathematics.

"This is to congratulate our pupils upon being the best in Math countrywide in the just released PLE results by the Uganda National Examinations Board. We are so honored and humbled by this achievement.

"Our sincere appreciation goes out to our dear students for their endless efforts, teachers, non-teaching staff, our esteemed parents and well-wishers. Thank you once again for your continued support," Daphne Kato, the school principal said of their achievement.

This was shortly after the ministry of education and sport and Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) had released the exams last Thursday. The school prides itself with state of the art learning facilities and qualified teachers. It saw 200 pupils out of the 274 who sat for PLE pass in first division while the remaining 74 passed in super division two.

The released national PLE exams of 2016 indicated an improved general performance with a failure reduction of 9.2 percent. The boys' failure rate was registered at 5.3% and while that of girls was at 7.7%. Janet Museveni the Education Minister expressed delight seeing that more than 50% of the pupils who completed primary education last year were female.

The results showed that male candidates beat their female counterparts; this is according to UNEB Chairperson Prof. Mary Okwakol. There was marked improved performance especially in English, with girls performing better than boys.

In the past, poor handwriting has been the undoing for some candidates. But this time round, according to UNEB, examiners reported that handwriting was more readable and candidates were more detailed in their answering of questions, with fuller sentences. Museveni said since the introduction of UPE, PLE candidature had increased. However, urban schools performed better than rural schools, with non-UPE candidates shown to have performed better than their UPE counterparts.