Tanzania: SBL Water Project Settles 10,000 Residents

Same — Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has inaugurated a water project worth Tsh.83,918,862 ($38,182) at Makanya, Same District, Kilimanjaro region (570km from Dar es Salaam) in a bid to bring safe and clean water close to the area's residents.

With capacity to serve 10,629 people, the project consists of a borehole and its systems, solar water pump and a water tank that can produce 20,000 litres of water per every one hour.

SBL Corporate Affairs Director John Wanyancha said the project, dubbed, 'Water of Life', is among similar initiatives that the brewer has undertaken in Iringa, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Tanga, Ruvuma, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Dodoma regions, providing over one million beneficiaries with clean and safe water.

Wanyancha said that the Makanya project will not only boost the local residents' health but will also increase economic productivity, "particularly for girls and women who will no longer need to spend long hours on finding clean water elsewhere. This gives girls the opportunity to freely attend schools."

"SBL has a policy commitment towards the wellbeing of our community with Water of Life being one of our four priority areas that our company has defined in its objective to provide social support to the community in which it serves", said Wanyancha describing other priorities as, provision of skills for life, environmental sustainability and promotion of responsible drinking.

The Corporate Relations Director further said SBL has an agricultural program which in the past three years has assisted over 100 farmers in the country by providing them with technical and financial assistance, helping them to improve their lives and the lives of their communities.

As a result, he said, "SBL has gone from sourcing zero to 10,000 tonnes of locally-grown raw materials from these farmers and this has contributed to the growth of the company and boosted the farmers' income".

"Besides contributing to national economic growth through consistent payment of taxes, SBL has played a pivotal role in national development especially in providing safe and clean water services in the country," he said.

Same District Commissioner, Ms. Rosemary Senyamule commended SBL for providing the much-needed support, saying that the brewer has been at the forefront in promoting development projects in the country that lead to a healthy and productive society.

Incorporated in 1988 as Associated Breweries, SBL is the second largest beer company in Tanzania, with its beer brands accounting for over 20% of the market share by volume. SBL has three operating plants in Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Moshi.