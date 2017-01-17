Uganda: Private Schools Ordered to Follow New Laws

Kampala — Uganda's Education Ministry has instructed private schools to follow the new guidelines instituted by the ministry as the new academic calendar for 2017 for secondary and primary schools is about to start.

The new guidelines require that the planned school/institution must conform to the district/municipal education plan and must be in line with the revised education sector strategic plan.

It must have enough land for expansion, playgrounds, school garden and physical education, must have a development plan particularly for the licence period, and proof that 30% of the development plan funds are available, to mention but a few.

"The ministry reorganizes the contribution of the private sector in the education sector of Uganda but we ask you to operate in accordance with the new recommended guidelines from the ministry because this will not only improve on your services but also your competitiveness in the sector," said Alex Kakooza, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education.

He said the new guidelines are intended to streamline and unify the operations of private schools and ensure that they abide by the required education standards as government seeks to put into effect the policy that seeks to promote science and technology in schools.

Kakooza warned that schools that will not comply with the new guidelines in the coming academic calendar risk closure. He advised school owners and managers to familiarize themselves with the new guidelines and put them to effect in their respective schools.

The Principle Gombe High School, Samuel Mulindwa said education has moved from just working on academics to producing a holistic person. "Education must be executed in a manner that enables the beneficiaries to rise to the new challenges that they face in their individual lives and in their communities."

The Director, Gombe High School, Kiwalabye Male said their priority is to uphold standards because the whole magic in producing a holistic student is hinged on hiring highly qualified and motivated staff, providing the state of the art equipment and as well as making partnerships both within and without to learn from each other.