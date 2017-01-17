Tanzania Declares PPP for Pharmaceuticals

Dar es Salaam — As the fifth phase government under Dr. John Pombe Magufuli sets aside Tsh.251 billion ($ 114.5 million) to Medical Stores Department (MSD), the department has called for local, foreign investors to establish pharmaceutical industries through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The department vows to the President's directive to transform the country to the industrial economy by planning and setting aside plots of land for constructive investments.

MSD Director General Mr. Laurean Bwanakunu Rugambwa said that every month his department receives Tsh.21.9 billion ($9.12 million) from the government therefore the availability of drugs to all government hospitals and medical centres is adequate.

Over the years, MSD an agency under the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare responsible for buying and supplying drugs and vital medical equipment in the country has been clogged by financial and logistical challenges that at a time escalated into a big shortage of drugs in all public hospitals.

"We are now comfortable full stocks of drugs to our factories, all necessary medical equipment are available to respond to any crisis; besides the availability of drugs stand at 86% to 90% across the country," he insisted.

Rugambwa noted that the department has nearly 800 types of drugs while 135 are the foremost demanded to most of the country's national hospitals, referral and medical centres in urban and rural areas.

He said that the department is undertaking its duties through a pool system whereby the government referral hospitals and medical centers submits their requests and amount of drugs needed in their respective areas.

According to him the government is eyeing to expand the health services delivery by allowing more investors to come and invest in the pharmaceuticals industry to bring to an end the up and downs in the health sector in the country. "We now call upon investors to come and invest; the government will provide them land and sustainable market for their businesses survival in the sector while complying to their obligations to provide quality medical equipment and drugs," he noted.

On the other hand, the department has handed over a bulk stock of drugs and medical equipment including MR1 and modern CT scan to Benjamin William Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma worth Tsh.59 billion ($ 26.78million) to improve and revamp the health services to the region.

He reiterated that the government is focusing on improving its people's health by ensuring it is providing and expanding its drugs availability from all regions including remote areas through door to door and direct delivering method. In the past, the supply of drugs to public hospitals was hampered by serious shortage of funds as the government provided only 32% of the funds that MSD needed for quarter ending September 30, 2015.

Hence the Parliament approved for the MSD an annual budget of Sh.251 billion for the 2016/17 fiscal year.

MSD was established by the Act of Parliament No.13 of 1993 as an autonomous department under the Ministry of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

The department is responsible to develop, maintain and manage an efficient and cost effective system of procurement, storage and distribution of approved medicines and medical supplies required for use by public health services.