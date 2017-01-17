Tanzania: Clients to Reap 13 Percent in Bonuses

Dar es Salaam — National Microfinance Bank Plc 'NMB' has enhanced their Bonus Account with an attractive interest rate of up to 13%.

The offer is available to all NMB Bonus Account and NMB Business Savings Account holders who will only withdraw funds on either account once on a quarterly basis. The new interest rate has been improved to support and encourage the achievement of personal and business goals.

The new and attractive interest rate of up to 13% which is paid on a quarterly basis means that customers will be able to enjoy a bonus interest over and above the standard basic interest. This is considered to be a competitive rate on the business savings account in the banking sector. All existing and new customers of this product can now reap the benefit.

Discussing the new interest rate, Abdulmajid Nsekela, Acting Chief Retail Banking, NMB Plc said: "The Bonus Account and Business Savings Account are products designed for customers and businesses with a savings plan respectively".

There are various individual and business goals that people tend to save for such as weddings, construction of a house or business space, buying land, and school fees to name a few. We understand that achieving these milestones can be difficult and as a bank our goal through these two accounts is to help you fulfill these aspirations by offering an interest rate of up 13% that is beneficial to the amount saved.

"NMB Bonus Account and NMB Business Savings Account is therefore designed to kick-start our customers goals and also help them successfully achieve them over the years of their savings by accruing interest on a daily basis.

The products and most importantly the interest rate of up to 13% is of maximum benefit to 'real savers' who will splendidly enjoy an additional 'bonus' interest over the standard interest on their savings," he said.

NMB Plc continues to be the leading pioneer in the retail sector through innovative products and interest rates that are both competitive and attractive in the current market. As a trusted financial institution, part of NMB's strategy is to well maintain an avenue for savings mobilisation in the local market and support for the continued growth and development of individuals and businesses.