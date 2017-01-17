Tanzania: Stanbic Bank Scoops Bank of the Year Award

Dar es Salaam — The Banker Magazine, the world's longest running international banking publication, has named Stanbic Bank Tanzania as Tanzania's "Bank of the Year 2016" at a recent gala awards dinner hosted in London. Standard Bank Group was also recognised for excellence in 5 other African markets.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is a member of the Standard Bank Group, which was simultaneously named Regional Bank of the Year for Africa and also scooped Bank of the Year accolades in Botswana, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland and Uganda.

The Banker's judging panel reported that the Standard Bank Group's operations in all six African countries had made the most progress over the 12 months, not only in terms of strong financials, but also in the wide range of initiatives which the banking group undertook during this period.

In particular, the awards recognised the strong management, sound business model and clear and effective strategy delivered consistently by the banking group across multiple jurisdictions.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania Chief Executive Mr. Ken Cockerill said: "We are delighted to have received these awards, which recognise our on-going investment in improving the customer experience."

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and our focus during the year was on building our relationships with our customers and getting a better understanding of their needs." he added.

Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest bank by assets, is present in 20 markets across the continent and in major global financial centres.

The banking group focuses exclusively on Africa, blending its global capabilities with local insights through established relationships that deliver a truly universal banking proposition to private, wealth, business, corporate and sovereign clients across the continent.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's biggest bank, holds a 20% stake in Standard Bank Group.

Through ICBC Standard Bank Group provides renminbi trading capabilities across the continent, linking Africa with the world's fastest growing economies.

"These awards are a reflection of our commitment to Africa and to the shared future that we intend to create for our customers, our people and all our other stakeholders." said Cockerill.