Uganda/Gabon: Airtel Rewards Clients With Air Tickets for Gabon Tournament

Kampala — Airtel Uganda has concluded its "Tulumbe AFCON" campaign with a prize giving ceremony for the last group of winners wining fully paid up Air ticket,s to Gabon to watch the tournament.

The lucky winners walked away with smartphones, TV sets and air tickets to watch the Uganda Cranes play in Gabon. John Bosco Nsabamana, winner of the pair of tickets to Gabon will enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to watch the National football team play at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time in 38 years.

Launched last December, "Tulumbe AFCON" has built even more support for the Uganda Cranes who make their historic appearance at the tournament next week.

Speaking at the handover, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Anwar Soussa, congratulated the winners and thanked Airtel customers for their enthusiasm for the campaign and support for the Uganda Cranes.

"We launched "Tulumbe AFCON" at the end of last year, which as we all know was a memorable year for Ugandan football and this exciting campaign had two main areas of focus; our customers and the National football team, the Uganda Cranes.

With "Tulumbe AFCON, we have been able to reward our customers for their loyalty to our brand and support for the National football team. I believe that the motivation of football fans across the country has been instrumental in securing the excellent performances from the Uganda Cranes that we have all been witness to," Anwar said.

Anwar further echoed Airtel's support to the growth of football in Uganda saying the Company believes in the nurturing of local talent right from the grassroots level.

"Our love and commitment to football is well-known; from our annual Airtel Rising Stars program to our sponsorship of the National team. Our belief is that these programs and sponsorships provide platforms for both new and existing talent to showcase their skills. "Tulumbe AFCON" gave us the opportunity to increase support for the Uganda Cranes while also reaching those who support them and are our customers. I therefore thank all our customers who have been part of this campaign."