17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Weapons for Use to Cause Chaos Seized By Homa Bay Police

By Barack Oduor

Police in Homa Bay County have confiscated weapons intended to be used to perpetrate crime.

It is said the crude weapons, which included rungus and a sword, were being transported to a venue where a meeting on voter registration mobilisation was to be conducted.

They were impounded about two kilometers away from the venue.

Police Commander John Omusanga said a politician in the county was seeking to cause disturbance at the meeting.

"There is a prominent politician who is behind this mischief. The intelligence information we have is that these weapons are going to be used to cause chaos during the meeting," Mr Omusanga said.

He added that the driver, 31, is in police custody at Homa Bay police station.

"We're detaining [him] at the police station as he waits for interrogation," he said.

The police boss warned that no one will be allowed to interfere with public peace, particularly when elections are in the offing.

"We are not going to give politicians any room to cause violence in this county as elections approach," he said.

The gathering was convened at a hotel in Homa Bay town and was expected to be chaired by Governor Cyprian Awiti.

