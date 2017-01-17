Ethiopia: Lonely Planet Names Ethiopia Among Top Ten Destinations

The largest travel guide-book publisher, Lonely Planet, cataloged Ethiopia among the top ten 2017 world tourist destinations.

The travel publisher indicated that visitors would be overwhelmed by the beauty of country's scenery. It also highlighted the rewarding attractions: "Whether they [tourists] are trekking in the Semien Mountains to watch wildlife that roams nowhere else on Earth, climbing to a church carved into a remote cliff face in Tigray or boating across the serene waters of Lake Tana to visit an age-old monastery.

The launch of new airline links in 2017 would make the country more accessible than ever and urges tourists to be one of the first to hop on board, it said.

Ethiopia being the only African nation to make it to the esteemed list, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Dominica, Nepal, Bermuda, Mongolia, Oman and Myanmar were also able to make the cut.

According to Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ethiopia envisions becoming one of the best tourism destinations in the continent.

Tourism reportedly makes up five percent of country's GDP, registers an average of ten percent growth every year and creates more than a million jobs.