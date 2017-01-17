16 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Schools Closed After Shabaab Attacks in Lamu Re-Open

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/Daily Nation
Some of the teachers who have been posted to Basuba in Lamu County prepare to leave for their workstations.
By Kalume Kazungu

It is finally a great relief for the parents and over 400 pupils from the Boni minority community in Basuba Ward of Lamu East Sub-County after the national government re-opened five public primary schools that had remained closed for the past three years.

Since June 2014, Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe primary schools have remained closed after more than 16 teachers who had been posted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in the area fled, following constant Al-Shabaab terror attacks.

For the past three years, efforts by TSC to redeploy teachers to the affected schools have not been successful.

But 10 teachers who were employed by the commission have now agreed to serve in the various schools in Basuba.

Addressing journalists in Lamu Town on Monday as they prepared to leave to their duty posts, the teachers thanked the commission and the national government for giving them the opportunity to serve in Basuba.

READY FOR CHALLENGES

They said despite the myriad of challenges facing the region, they are determined to ensure pupils in Basuba get education like their counterparts in other parts of the country.

Mr Mohamed Loo, who has been posted to the area as the headteacher of Mangai Primary School, said all plans are complete and that learning will begin this week in all the affected schools.

"We have seen many of our colleagues refusing to be posted to Basuba. As for us, we are ready and determined to work in Basuba.

"We thank the government for the opportunity. We know things will be better soon," said Mr Loo.

Basuba Ward Representative Mohamed Delo also lauded the national government for the efforts in ensuring security in Basuba is improved and schools re-opened.

Mr Delo urged the national government to also improve the education infrastructure in Basuba.

He also urged the Lamu County government to consider youth from the Boni area when employing Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers, since many of them have trained and are qualified.

More on This

Basuba Locals Want Primary Schools Reopened

The Boni community in Lamu County has asked the government to employ qualified young people from Basuba Ward to teach in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.