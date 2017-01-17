Kenya: Schools Closed After Shabaab Attacks in Lamu Re-Open

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/Daily Nation

Some of the teachers who have been posted to Basuba in Lamu County prepare to leave for their workstations.

It is finally a great relief for the parents and over 400 pupils from the Boni minority community in Basuba Ward of Lamu East Sub-County after the national government re-opened five public primary schools that had remained closed for the past three years.

Since June 2014, Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe primary schools have remained closed after more than 16 teachers who had been posted by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in the area fled, following constant Al-Shabaab terror attacks.

For the past three years, efforts by TSC to redeploy teachers to the affected schools have not been successful.

But 10 teachers who were employed by the commission have now agreed to serve in the various schools in Basuba.

Addressing journalists in Lamu Town on Monday as they prepared to leave to their duty posts, the teachers thanked the commission and the national government for giving them the opportunity to serve in Basuba.

READY FOR CHALLENGES

They said despite the myriad of challenges facing the region, they are determined to ensure pupils in Basuba get education like their counterparts in other parts of the country.

Mr Mohamed Loo, who has been posted to the area as the headteacher of Mangai Primary School, said all plans are complete and that learning will begin this week in all the affected schools.

"We have seen many of our colleagues refusing to be posted to Basuba. As for us, we are ready and determined to work in Basuba.

"We thank the government for the opportunity. We know things will be better soon," said Mr Loo.

Basuba Ward Representative Mohamed Delo also lauded the national government for the efforts in ensuring security in Basuba is improved and schools re-opened.

Mr Delo urged the national government to also improve the education infrastructure in Basuba.

He also urged the Lamu County government to consider youth from the Boni area when employing Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers, since many of them have trained and are qualified.