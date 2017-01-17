Rwanda: 6 Picked to Represent Northern Province in Miss Rwanda

Auditions for Miss Rwanda 2017 kicked off over the weekend in the Western and Northern provinces. The casting team had a tough time during the screening excise to choose contestants, who would eventually represent their respective provinces at the annual beauty pageant.

Six girls were selected from each province.

In Northern Province, after almost an hour-long exercise at La Palme Hotel in Musanze District on Sunday, the judges finally selected six girls out of eight who had made it to the auditions. Those who made it to the list are Laurette Mukunde (70kg, 1.75m), Winnie Umutsinzi (60kg, 1.72m), Dianne Mutagoma (50kg, 1.76m), Aurore Umwali (53kg, 1.76m), Josiane Umutoni (52kg, 1.70m), and Adeline Uwimbabazi (59kg, 1.76m).

The six will join the other six who were selected from Western Province on Saturday.

In Northern Province, the head of the jury was Glycerie Turatsinze, the vice coordinator of the National Women's Council in Musanze District. She has 30 years experience as a teacher. Other judges are Mike Karangwa and Gilbert Rwabigwi.

"We appreciate the decision of Miss Rwanda organisers to bring us onboard. Previously, we didn't know much about this competition. Neither did we see its benefits to our province," said Turatsinze.

Dieudonne Ishimwe, the head organiser of the annual competition, said that what they expected from the event is what they got, adding that the competition was stiffer than the previous editions.

This week, the auditions will head to the Southern and Eastern Provinces, while Kigali will have its turn next week.

The finale for the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant is scheduled for February 25, at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village, best known as Camp Kigali.