17 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leaders Laud Kenyatta for Disbanding Campaign Team

By Eric Matara

A section of leaders have welcomed the disbandment of Jubilee Party's 63-member presidential campaign team.

People's Power Watch Chairman Jesse Karanja on Monday said the move will help restore peace within the party after recent instances of discontentment, particularly on the choosing of branch leaders.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Karanja said the decision is wise and timely.

"We are now relieved. Voters, aspirants and supporters on the grassroots level were not happy with the team as some of the members are vying for various political seats," he said.

Similarly, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said the action will help solidify unity.

Rift Valley Council of Elders Chairman Gilbert Kabage said he had urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to rescind the appointment of the team, which had been tasked with leading campaigns for the re-election of the President in the August 8 General Election.

It was commissioned on November 2016 at Safaricom Kasarani Stadium.

It consisted of MPs, governors and MCAs.

