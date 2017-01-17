16 January 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Six People Arrested Following Death of Three People in Kanyosha

By Diane Uwimana

Three people have been killed in an attack perpetrated in Kavumu area of Muyira zone in Kanyosha commune of Bujumbura Province, on 14 January. Six people have been arrested for investigations.

Unknown armed men shot three people including two men and a kid aged 10 in Kavumu area of Muyira zone in Kanyosha commune of Bujumbura Province, on 14 January.

"It was around 8:00 p.m. when we heard heavy gunshots in Kavumu locality. In the early morning of 15 January, we found that one person died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital. The victims were shot on their way home", says Gédéon Mpitabavuma, Muyira zone chief.

He says investigations are underway to identify the murderers. "We thought that they were wrongdoers given that Muyira zone is near the capital Bujumbura and is the way through which various passengers pass".

Mpitabavuma says the administration in collaboration with the security forces is trying to do its best for the criminals to be identified. "All administrative officials are called on to cooperate with security forces to identify all the people who spent nights in the area as well as the motives of their stay", he says.

The zone head appeals to the population to remain calm and denounce all suspicious activities carried out in the area to security forces".

Pierre Nkurikiye, Police Spokesperson, says the murderers were armed with Kalashnikovs. "The wrongdoers met the victims and tried to steal them. The latter shouted out loud and the criminals shot at them to cover the tracks. Bullets also hit a kid", says Nkurikiye.

Nkurikiye says six people who were around the crime scene have been arrested for investigations. "It is revealing that the wrongdoers were simply robbers living in the area. The arrested people must give more details about the crime for the killers to be identified", he says.

Burundi security situation has gradually escalated since April 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would run for a third controversial term.

UN agencies reported a death toll of 1,000 and about 300,000 refugees in neighboring countries.

