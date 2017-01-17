South Africa: President Trump, SA's White Right's White Knight?

analysis

Steve Hofmeyr and Donald Trump. It's a match made... well, somewhere. Organisers of a crowdfunding campaign to send Afrikaans singer Hofmeyr to Washington to meet Trump claim that their appeal is developing momentum. The aim of the meeting? For Hofmeyr to sit down with Trump and persuade him that white genocide in South Africa is real. By REBECCA DAVIS.

President-elect of the United States Donald Trump may have a sketchy grasp of geopolitics, but he has voiced some strong opinions about South Africa in the past.

"I really like Nelson Mandela but South Africa is a crime-ridden mess that is just waiting to explode - not a good situation for the people!" he tweeted in December 2013.

Two years later, his opinion hadn't changed. A 2015 tweet read: "As I have long been saying, South Africa is a total - and very dangerous - mess. Just watch the evening news (when not talking about weather)."

It's views like these that have led South Africa's white right to believe that the president-in-waiting might be the white knight they have been waiting for. Trump's election victory was hailed with delight by the likes of Hofmeyr - and now his followers seem willing...