17 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda/Ghana: Massa, Gyan - a Tale of Two Strikers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Madoi

It will be a tale of two strikers when Uganda and Ghana lock horns in a Group D fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in State de Port-Gentil today.

The national captain's armbands that they share aside, Asamoah Gyan and Geoffrey Massa could not be more different. The strikers have both had their dark days -- Gyan when he was alleged to have sacrificed his friend, the Ghanaian rapper Castro, in a ritual; Massa when he went one year, a month and 24 days without scoring a Cranes goal --but there is no prize for guessing whose nerves you can almost hear jangle.

Massa was relieved rather than elated to come through Uganda's buildup to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations or Afcon finals with a goal. The header against Slovakia ended a goal drought on the international scene that went back to September of 2015 when a screamer sent Uganda on the way to a 3-0 home win over Togo.

The general consensus though is failure to come up with the goods in Port-Gentil might tone down Massa's enthusiasm. As his position as Cranes spearhead has come under scrutiny, speculation has run rife that South African club Baroka FC has severed ties with the 30-year-old striker.

Gyan, who turns 32 this year, has been plagued by injury this season. He, however, always delivers on the big stage for his country. He is one goal away from eclipsing Osei Kofi as the Black Stars' all-time top scorer at the Afcon finals.

Gyan has hinted at the law of averages tipping the scales in Ghana's favour. The Black Stars have not won an African title since 1982, but have lost two penalty shootouts at the final bend in 2008 and 2015.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant described the near misses as "memories." He added that "now we want to achieve something." After the pre-match press conference at Port-Gentil, Gyan was mobbed by adoring fans who wanted a selfie. He obliged. On his part, Massa was anything but a star attraction after fielding questions from the media. That all could change tomorrow. Or could it?

Uganda

The Long Wait for Justice in Northern Uganda

In the shade of Lukodi primary school in northern Uganda this week, one of the local leaders reflected on his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.