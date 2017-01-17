Sudan: Mahmoud Briefed On Overall Situations in Sennar State

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs. Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud got acquainted with overall situations in Sennar State.

He commended, during his meeting with Wali (governor) of Sennar State. Al-Dhaw Al-Mahi Monday, efforts made by the State to bring outcome of national dialogue into reality after the State's Legislative Council approved increase of its membership to 55 by increase of 15 percent in order to absorb the national dialogue forces in the legislative body.

Al-Mahi said that he briefed the Assistant of the President on progress of harvesting qand experiment of localization of wheat in the State.

He added the Assistant of the President gave directive for giving more attention to issues of production and productivity , promotion of dialogue culture and joint with the differe4nt political component6s in the State for implementation of the national dialogue outcome