Sudan: Committee On Preparation of Projects to Arab Conference for Sudan Reconstruction and Development Holds Its Fifth Meeting

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of International Cooperation Al-Tahir Suleiman Edam has said that the agenda of the fifth meeting of the Committee on Preparation of Projects to the Arab Conference for the Reconstruction and Development of Sudan, which is to be organized by Sudan and the Arab League, has focused on the adoption of the form that defines the project preparation matrix.

Edam added, in a press statement, projects from 20 entities and states have received and would be be discharged in a standardized format so as to be marketed easily to the Arab countries and organizations during the conference, explaining that the matrix contents had been a discussed including the project, its objectives, its components, its expected outcomes and its foreign and domestic cost as well as the duration of its preparation.

Edam referred to the commissioning of the committee on the matrix to approve the projects standards in early February as well as the matrix which summarizes the projects, adding that the committee discussed the possibility of accompanying the result of the sanctions lifting to introduce the proposed projects within the framework of the openness made possible by the lifting of sanctions, explaining that the opportunity becomes favorable for attracting foreign funds and open new horizons for cooperation with all organizations and countries, especially Arab countries.