Sudan: British Government Welcomes Decision Lifting Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Khartoum — The Ambassador of Britain to Sudan, Michael Aron, has welcomed the US administration's decision lifting the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

He described the US administration's decision as a positive step for the interest of the Sudanese people, stressing that Sudan government shall avail itself the opportunity for cancellation of the sanctions by focusing on the continuous positive practices.

Ambassador Aron has affirmed the importance of agreement between Sudan government, the opposition and the armed movements on implementation of the road-map of the African Union, stressing that Sudan is needy for peace and development.

It is to be recalled that the British government has welcomed the US administration's decision cancelling the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The British Minister of African and Middle East Affairs has declared his welcome of the American decision, stressing that Sudan government shall work for cessation of the war and entry of the humanitarian aid.