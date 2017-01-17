Sudan: President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarusia Arrived in Khartoum

Khartoum, 16 Jan. (SUNA) The President of the Republic of Belarusia, Alexander Lukashenko, arrived in Khartoum evening Monday accompanied by a high level official delegation and of businessmen, on a two-day state visit to the Sudan for talks with the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on means of expanding horizons of cooperation in the economic domains.

The President of the Republic received the visiting Belarusian president at Khartoum airport. Senior ministers and ambassadors of embassies accredited to Khartoum were there too.

It is to be noted that the two president will hold talks on Tuesday morning at the republican palace and will also witness the signing of a number of economic cooperation agreement. The Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, will deliver a statement before the Sudanese national assembly on Tuesday.