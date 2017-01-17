Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Receives Phone Call From UAE Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has received a phone call from the Foreign Minister ofr the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdalla bin Zayed Al-Nahya, to get informed on the health of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and his recovery.

The UAE Foreign Minister also congratulated Prof. Ghandour on the cancellation of the American sanctions which were imposed on Sudan.

Prof. Ghandour has assured Sheikh Al-Nahyan that President Al-Bashir is in a good health and carrying out his tasks normally.

He also expressed his thanks to the UAE Foreign Minister for his personal role and the contribution of the leadership of the sister United Arab Emirates to the current positive developments in the Sudanese - American relations.

Meanwhile, the UAE Foreign Minister has invited Prof. Ghandour to participate in the Arab - Russian Relations Forum and Khalwa ministerial meetings, scheduled in Abu-Dhabi during February 1-2.