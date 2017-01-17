16 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Assistant of President of Republic Affirms Firmness of Sudan-Egypt Relations

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Brigadier, Abdul Rahman Sadig Al-Mahdi has affirmed the strong relations linking Sudan to Egypt.

This came when Al-Mahdi received, at his office, Monday, the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Sudan and South Sudan, Ambassador Ahmed Fadl Yagoub.

The Egyptian diplomat said in press statements following the meeting that the two sides dis cussed the of bilateral relations, adding that the visit comes in the context of following up the developments of bilateral relations on the light of the meeting which was held last year between the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omner Al-Basher and the Egyptian President, Field Marshal, Abdul Fatah Al-Sessi.

