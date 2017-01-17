16 January 2017

Sudan: First Vice President Inaugurates Nadic Agricultural Project First Phase At Jabrat-Al-Sheikh Locality

Jabra Sheikh — The First Vice President of the Republic Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih inaugurated Monday the first phase of NADIC Agricultural Project at Jabrat-al-Sheikh Locality in the North Kordofan State, in the presence of Ahmed Haroun, the Wali (governor) of the North Kordofan State and the ministers of Agriculture, Finance, Roads and Bridges as well as a number of State Ministers and the Board of Directors of NADIC Company.

Haroun pointed out that NADIC Company extended a model in the serious investment work, adding that the plans and objectives of the company are fully consistent with the goals of the state government aiming to increase production and productivity, explaining that NADIC contributed to 32 kilometers in Omdurman- Jabrat-al-Sheikh road, called NADIC sector.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NADIC Project Engineer Abdul-Aziz Al-Babtain reviewed the stages and the cropping pattern of the project, revealing that the project introduced for the first time wheat cultivation in Northern Kordofan, stressing that the coming period will witness introduction of the projects dairy production and fattening cattle and sheep.

The First Vice President of the Republic got acquainted with the crops planted in the project, and then launched the NADIC project social contribution (2 kilometers) in Jabra-Omdurman Road.

