16 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Appreciates Institutions, Countries and Organizations Contributed to Lifting of Sanctions Imposed On Sudan

Khartoum — The National Congress Political Sector has commended the efforts exerted by the institutions, the sisterly and friendly countries, regional and international institutions and the national private sector for their contributions concerning lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The NC Political Sector meeting chaired by Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed has called for the continuation of efforts, at all levels, to complete the procedures for lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring-terrorism.

The Deputy Chairman of the sector, Ambili Al-Agab said the sector has also lauded the decision taken by the Council of Ministers to extend the cease- fire another six months to enable the armed movements to join peace process.

