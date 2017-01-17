16 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of Belarus Arrives the Country

Khartoum — The Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko accompanied by a number of Ministers and businessmen arrived in the Sudan, Monday on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir on horizons and consolidation of bilateral relations and fields of joint economic cooperation.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by President Al-Bashir, several ministers and ambassadors accredited to Sudan.

SUNA noted that the two Presidents will hold talks in the Republican Palace, Tuesday and will attend signing ceremony of a number of joint cooperation deals between the two countries and that President Lukashenko will address the National Assembly sitting on the same day.

