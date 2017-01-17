Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 16 - DRC Top Group C, Cash Bonuses Flown in for Uganda

analysis

DRC employed some of the most incredible time-wasting tactics while Uganda had their bonuses flown in - in cash, of course - by the football association's president. ANTOINETTE MULLER recaps the AFCON day that was on 16 January.

The Africa Cup of Nations 2017 is now in full swing, even if you couldn't tell by the crowds in the stadiums. So far, it's been everything we've expected it to be and more. Despite just two teams managing to win so far, the football has been exciting and the off-field subplots barking. Here's what you might have missed on Monday.

DRC eke out impressive win, by hook or by crook

A left-footed shot from Hervé Kage in the 55th minute put DRC ahead after a rather subdued first half. Things then started to get a bit silly, with DRC employing all sorts of innovative time-wasting tactics. Things got much, much worse after Joyce Lomalisa Mutambala was given a second yellow card and sent off. The most astonishing bit of play-acting came around the 82nd minute when Gabriel Zakuani went down with an injury in the box. Morocco did not react to the theatrics and simply tried to get on with the...