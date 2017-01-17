Photo: Eric Dominic Bukenya/Daily Monitor

MPs jubilate after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga ordered the Attorney General to appeal Justice Steven Kavuma’s court order barring the House from investigating a cash reward given to public servants involved in the Heritage and Tullow oil tax dispute case.

Parliament — President Museveni will Tuesday face-off with National Resistance Movement (MPs) over his role in the sanctioning of Shs6 billion that was paid to 42 government officials in controversial payments as a reward for a case that was won against British oil firms.

Correspondences that have been released by MPs indicate that the decisive arrangement to dole out the Shs6 billion to the 42 officials was hatched during a May 17, 2015 meeting between Mr Museveni and Ms Doris Akol, the Commissioner General Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The meeting at the President's upcountry home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District, was followed by a letter from Mr Museveni directing the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija to pay the Shs6 billion to the officials who had been variously involved in the Heritage Oil vs Uganda Capital Gains Tax (CGT) case.

"As you are aware, the government of Uganda won a case against Heritage Oil Limited in London arbitration and was awarded $434m (about Shs1.5 trillion). I met with a team of officials that handled that case and they requested to be considered for a reward in appreciation of the work done. Given the amount of money that was recovered, it was agreed that the government pays them some money as a token of appreciation," Mr Museveni wrote.

The President's meeting with Ms Akol, and his subsequent directives, set the process of sharing the Shs 42 billion in motion.

With Parliament set to resume tomorrow [Wednesday], Mr Museveni yesterday summoned the NRM Caucus to State House where he is expected to field questions about the circumstances under which the Shs6 billion was doled out.

Nakasongola Woman MP Komuhangi Margaret, one of the NRM MPs who are demanding a Select Committee of Parliament to be instituted to investigate the Oil Cash Bonanza, yesterday indicated that the MPs will "will not fear" defending their position before the President today.

"These issues [of the payment] are not private. They are public. We shall talk because we had reasons which were made public. The Caucus is a family meeting and we cannot fear to talk in a family meeting. I do not want to put words in the mouth of the President,"Ms Komuhangi said.

Mr Michael Tusiime (Mbarara Municipality), the main mover of the motion demanding a wide-ranging investigation, said he can only talk about his motion after the Caucus meeting with the President, saying he "did not want to discuss matters in anticipation".

Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa indicated the she will give a briefing about the Caucus meeting with the President.

MPs behind the motion want the officials to refund the money.

The proposed Select Committee wants to unearth the circumstances under which the money was paid out, a list of the beneficiaries, the role played by each of the beneficiary and the money paid in taxes by the oil firms that were involved in the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) suit.

Previous NRM Caucus meetings at State House have always ended with legislators "building consensus and appreciating the President's position" on several controversial issues.