17 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Promoted UPDF Officers to Be Decorated Tuesday

By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — The newly promoted UPDF officers including the incoming Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi will be decorated this Tuesday at Defence Headquarters in Mbuya.

According to a statement issued by the Information Department the function starts at 9:30 am. The new deputy army boss, Lt Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi and Maj Gen Brig Peter Elwelu, the Commander Land Forces will be decorated.

Others include Brig Charles Lwanga Lutaaya, the Air Force Commander, Col Abel Kandiho, Chief of Military Intelligence, Col Don Nabaasa, Commander Special Forces, Maj Gen Charles Otema, Commander Reserve Forces.

The newly promoted Maj Gavas Mugyenyi , the Commander Air Defence Division, Maj Gen Sam Okiding, the artillery commander will also get their new pips.

The first female Major General Proscovia Nalweyiso, Brig Michael Kabango, Maj Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the new Joint Chief of Staff, Brig Chris Bossa, and Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, the new Chief Political Commissar will be given new pips.

