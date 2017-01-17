Uganda: Three Years Later, Fr Musala Still Waits for Forgiveness From the Pope

Photo: Daily Monitor

Suspended Roman Catholic Church priest Fr Anthony Musala.

The suspended Roman Catholic Church priest Fr Anthony Musala has said he has been requesting Kampala archdiocese top leadership led by Archbishop Dr Cyprian Lwanga to pardon him since his suspension three years ago.

Fr Musala was suspended from the Roman Catholic Church in March 2013 after authoring a letter titled "An open letter to bishops, priests and laity: The failure of celibate chastity among diocesan priests."

He argued in the letter that it is "an open secret that many Roman Catholic priests and some bishops, in Uganda and elsewhere, no longer live celibate chastity." The letter was later leaked to the media.

In an exclusive interview on Sunday at his home in Gayaza, Kampala, Fr Musala said he regrets that the letter was leaked to the media by "mysterious forces" and it has hurt many people.

However, he said he doesn't regret the content of the letter and had it not leaked, he would not have been suspended.

Fr Musala opined that he penned the letter in good faith and delivered it to the right authority.

"I was told that I have to get a punishment but I pleaded with them, I went and said I sorry for what happened. They asked me to write an apology, I wrote it and wrote a second apology. I went and knelt before archbishop, I asked for forgiveness... they said we shall think about it and up to now, they are still thinking about it... I have been begging for forgiveness for three years and not getting any," he said.

Fr Musala said: "I am ready and I have always been ready to continue with my Roman Catholic Church priesthood. I was born in the Catholic Church, grew up in the Catholic Church and I was ordained priest in the Roman Catholic Church. The fact that I am now working in the Brazilian Catholic Church doesn't mean that I am no longer a Catholic."

He told this newspaper that last year that he felt he should work with another Church, preferably the Evangelical Orthodox Church.

After making an official announcement that he wanted to join Orthodox Church, Fr Musala said Dr Lwanga invited him for a meeting.

Fr Musala says he was surprised to learn that he had been called to pick an excommunication letter. Fr Musala further noted that Dr Lwanga also asked him to write a note that he had been excommunicated which instruction he rejected.

"I think that it (the ex-communication) is invalid because I have not excommunicated myself. It's them, but it's like in politics. They feel I should not be in the Catholic Church yet they don't want to appear that they have thrown me out," Fr Musala said.

In May last year, Fr Musala said the archbishop asked to write to the Pope, the head of the Roman Catholic Church; since then, he said, whenever he calls Dr Lwanga, his response is that he should wait for the Pope's message.

But Fr Musala feels that the Kampala archdiocese Roman Catholic Church hierarchy has got the power to revoke his suspension.

He said: "The Canon law says if the local bishop gives you a punishment, it's the local bishop to remove the punishment, if the Holy Sea, if the Pope gives you a punishment then it's the Pope to remove the punishment. There is no way that my case needs the Pope, it's just that they don't want to make a decision."