Kenya: IAAF Happy With Hostels for Youth Championship

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) has approved ongoing works on hostels at Kenyatta University that will be used as athletes' village for the World Under-18 Championships due July 12-16 at Kasarani.

IAAF's Head of Events Operations Carlo de Angeli and Head of Competitions Management Luis Saladie on Monday said they were satisfied with the rooms at the six blocks that will accommodate over 2,000 athletes and officials.

De Angeli said the unique concept of an athletes' village that Kenya has adopted, the first of its kind in IAAF events since the 2011 Daegu World Championships, will go a long way in leaving a lasting legacy.

"We are happy to see that some quality work is going on at the rooms and kitchen," said de Angeli after visiting the kitchen and some of the sample rooms at Nyayo hostel blocks. De Angeli said the rooms are up to standard. "We don't expect to see something extravagant and we are happy that some of the teams expected like Germany have visited this place and are satisfied with it," said De Angeli.

"Hosting 2,000 people at one place isn't easy and we must commend this unique concept," De Angeli said. "This place has lots of space. Athletes will find time to walk around and play, unlike hotels."

Saladie said having a modern training track at the village would save the athletes from going all the way to the main arena at Kasarani. The team will be back in Nairobi after the World Cross country Championships to monitor progress of preparations.

Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Wainaina said work on the hostels and the training track will be complete by end of April.

The World Under-18 CEO Mwangi Muthee, who took the IAAF delegates on a tour of the village, said work at Kenyatta University will cost Sh 1.1 billion where the government has put in Sh 700million while Kenyatta University Sh 400 million.

On the progress at Kasarani, the main arena of the competition, Muthee disclosed that they have completed contractors evaluations following the government guidelines and regulations.

"We have sub-divided work among 12 contractors and awards should go in seven days," said Muthee adding that work comprises supply, installation and commissioning of three tartans running tracks at competition venue, warm up area and athletes village. "Engineering upgrading work on green areas for track and field warm up should start in earnest," said Muthee.