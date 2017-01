Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn yesterday left for the Netherlands to attend the 47th annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos.

The forum, scheduled to take place from January 17-20, 2017 would focus on responsive and responsible leaderships.

Over 3,000 leaders from politics, finance, business and science are expected to attend the meeting.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia hosted the forum in 2012, reported Fana Broadcasting Corporate.