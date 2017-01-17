Sudan: U.S. Charge d'Affaires Announces Execution of Decision Lifting Sanctions Starts As of Tuesday

Khartoum — The US Charge d'Affaires in Sudan, Steven Koutsis announced that the execution of revocation of sanctions imposed on Sudan would start as of tomorrow , Tuesday, indicating that the decision came as result to talks between Sudan and the United States that lasted for months as well as to noticeable progress made by Government of Sudan with regard to Darfur conflict, a humanitarian assistance in the Two Areas and counter terrorism.

Koutsis, in press conference he held at premises of US Embassy in Khartoum, Monday, underscored that after six months the new US administration could permanently cancelling the sanctions should Government of Sudan sustains in the five areas which are represented in countering terrorism, peace in South Sudan, humanitarian assistance in the Two Areas, refraining from supporting the LRA and achievement of peace in Sudan.

He stated that US urges the Government of Sudan to continue allowing access of humanitarian assistance to the Two Areas.