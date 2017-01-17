16 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Haile Gebrselassie to Grace Annual SOYA Gala Night

By Ayumba Ayodi

Legendary Ethiopian runner, Haile Gebrselassie will be the chief celebrity guest at the Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards gala on Thursday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Soya patron Paul Tergat disclosed that Gebrselassie, who is Ethiopian Athletics Federation president, is expected in the country on Thursday morning.

"I am happy that my friend and long-time rival on the track has indicated enthusiasm in gracing Soya. I believe his presence will inspire many sports personalities and enthusiasts," said Tergat.

Gebrselassie, the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games 10,000m champion, was elected as Ethiopia Athletics Federation president in November.

The 43-year-old Gebrselassie won an unprecedented four 10,000m titles in his spanning athletics career of 25 years.

OLD RIVARLY

Gebrselassie and Tergat meeting at Soya will bring back the memories of the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where the Ethiopians carried the day.

The Sydney battle was particularly a thriller after Gebreselassie, who was slotted in Ethiopian team at the last minute, pulled from behind in the 10,000m final to beat Tergat by the width of his vest.

Gebreselassie clocked 27 minutes, 18.20 seconds to win while Tergat timed 27:18.29.

