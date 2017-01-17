Somalia: Three Upper House MPs Elected in Mogadishu

African Union peacekeeping soldiers from Uganda parade during the arrival of Somalia's new president and former leader… Read more »

Three candidates, including two women have retained their seats after defeating the other contenders with majority votes. The winners of Today's election in Mogadishu are Deqa Hassan, Nura Farah Jama and Ayub Ismail, putting the elected number at 9, out of Somaliland's 11 seats in the upper house.

The election of the seats of Somalilan community in the upper house chamber of Somali federal parliament has resumed in Mogadishu on Monday morning. During Today's election, ten candidates have contested for 3 seats of the upper house, according to a statement by the federal electoral commission.

