Somalia: Senate Sets Date for its Leadership Election

The newly elected Somalia's senate has Monday announced a deadline of election for its leadership as the lower house chamber voted for speaker and two deputies last week.
After a meeting in Mogadishu, the senate has appointed six-member committee to organize and oversee the voting for the senate's speaker and his 2 deputies which is scheduled 22nd January.
The electoral committee of the senate:
Senator Mohamed Osman Farah (Dhagajuun)
Senator Jawahir Ahmed Eilmi.
Senator Farhan Ali Husein.
A/llahi Sheikh Isma'il Fartag.
Senator A/risack Ahmed Ali.
Senator Hussein Sheikh Mohamud.
Senator Dhagajuun who has been elected from Hir-Shabelle state was appointed as the chairman of the interim electoral body, while Farhan Ali from Puntland as the secretary.