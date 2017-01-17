Somalia: Senate Sets Date for its Leadership Election

The newly elected Somalia's senate has Monday announced a deadline of election for its leadership as the lower house chamber voted for speaker and two deputies last week.

After a meeting in Mogadishu, the senate has appointed six-member committee to organize and oversee the voting for the senate's speaker and his 2 deputies which is scheduled 22nd January.

The electoral committee of the senate:

Senator Mohamed Osman Farah (Dhagajuun)

Senator Jawahir Ahmed Eilmi.

Senator Farhan Ali Husein.

A/llahi Sheikh Isma'il Fartag.

Senator A/risack Ahmed Ali.

Senator Hussein Sheikh Mohamud.

Senator Dhagajuun who has been elected from Hir-Shabelle state was appointed as the chairman of the interim electoral body, while Farhan Ali from Puntland as the secretary.