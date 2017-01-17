Somalia: A Military Court Sentences 6 Soldiers to 10-Years in Jail

African Union peacekeeping soldiers from Uganda parade during the arrival of Somalia's new president and former leader… Read more »

Six soldiers serving with the Somali National Army (SNA) have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder and robbery against civilians in Mogadishu on Monday. The Somali military court's chairman Hassan Ali Shuute has announced the court's verdict, saying each soldier was given 10 years of imprisonment over the crimes they committed. The military tribunal allowed the convicted soldiers a chance to appeal the court decision.

