16 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Probes a Fatal Road Accident in Somalia

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Monday it is probing into a fatal road accident along Mogadishu-Afgoye road on Sunday that one of their armored vehicle involved.

In a statement posted in AMISOM's official Twitter, the AU mission said they are currently investigating the "unfortunate" incident that has resulted in civilian casualties.

"An AMISOM convoy was involved in a road accident with a civilian vehicle along the Mogadishu - Afgoye road and we are probing into this unfortunate incident that may have resulted in casualties," AMISOM said in Twitter post.

-- AMISOM (@amisomsomalia) January 15, 2017

The accident took place at Alamada area on Sunday afternoon after an AMISOM personnel carrier collided with a passenger mini-bus, resulting in the death of at least 15 civilians.

