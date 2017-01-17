Somalia: Heavy Fighting Erupts in Galmudug's Interim Seat

A heavy battle broke out between National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in Adado city, the interim capital of Galmudug state in central Somalia on Tuesday morning.

The fighting has erupted after NISA troops tried to disrupt a session by the MPs of Galmudug state who want to elect new president after voting out Abdikarim Hussein Guled in a controversial no confidence motion.

Police forces who are protecting the parliament house are reportedly engaging in a heavy exchange of gunfire with the NISA soldiers near the area.

Reports of casualties are sketchy as the fighting is raging on in the vicinity of the parliament compound in Adado town. Both sides are in deadlock over the parliament house control.

President Guled and Galmudug state speaker have rejected the MPs' motion of no confidence vote, describing it as "Illegitimate and unacceptable". The dispute has sparked political uncertainty caused by legislators.