Somalia: One Dead, As NISA Storms Suspected House in Capital

At least one government soldier was killed after NISA forces have stormed a suspected house in Somali capital, Mogadishu on Monday night. Sources revealed, NISA troops encountered a fierce resistance during a gunfight with armed men said to have been making a counterfeit US dollar in the raided house in Waberi district.

Six of the men were nabbed in the operation which has resulted in the death of NISA soldier. The forces managed to seize a counterfeit money printing factory belonging by the gangs.

Somali forces intensified security operations in the capital, in a bid to tackle the increasing Al shabaab attacks against key government installations, including the airport.