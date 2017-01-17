South Africa: Proteas Equipped for Life After Abbott

Their success may have come on a Wanderers strip that made batting extremely difficult, but the performances of Wayne Parnell and Duanne Olivier in the third Test against Sri Lanka suggested that the Proteas have enough in the barrel to move on from Kyle Abbott.

Parnell picked up match figures of 6/89 while Olivier, on debut, went home with 5/57 to show for his efforts.

When one considers that Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel are also on the mend and expected to return at some stage, then the immediate future of South African fast bowling looks bright.

There is no doubt that the loss of Abbott hurt and he was at the top of his game when news broke of his Kolpak deal with Hampshire, but that blow opened up a couple of new opportunities that were taken with open arms this past weekend.

The entire build-up to the third Test had been marred by Kolpak deals - Rilee Rossouw and David Wiese also confirmed that they would be leaving South Africa - and South African cricket needed a boost.

It came in the form of 16 wickets in one day as the Proteas secured a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The strength of the opposition combined with the favourable conditions will ensure that nobody gets too carried away, but the all-seam attack of Parnell, Olivier, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander was exciting.

"Everyone is going to be disappointed at certain stages and I was obviously very disappointed last week," Domingo said, referring to the Abbott/Rossouw saga.

"It was an opportunity for someone else to come in. South Africa is blessed in that we seem to produce really good cricketers.

"I have been speaking to the U-19 coaches and there are some high quality players in the U-19 side that in a couple of years can progress to the national side.

"We are very fortunate that we have a good schooling systems that can produce the young players."

Domingo, like skipper Faf du Plessis, was very impressed with what he had seen from Parnell and Olivier.

"The two new bowlers have come in and shown what they can do," said the coach.

"They've still got improving to do. Duanne has had a taste of international cricket and I'm sure he will tell you he is loving it and this is where he wants to play his cricket. There's no doubt about it."

Steyn's recovery, meanwhile, is on track and he is still expected to be available for the Test matches in Englsnd in July while Morkel is still recovering from his back injury.

