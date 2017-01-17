Kenya: Knighthood Shows Class to Pinch Merchant's Purse at Ngong

A Statesmanlike touch radiated from Knighthood (Richard Kibet), as he orbited the Merchant's Purse wire by a length from Dreamliner.

Outrageous impact from this dinosaur, denoting seniority for owner Mim Haynes, precluded any alien invasion at Ngong on Sunday.

Demonstrably, Jacob Lokorian, was jumping way over Mars when Lady of Moment secured his confidence as a jockey/trainer. Dexterously hooking the Lantana Maiden, Lady of Moment eventuated Jacob's elixir of racing via concentrated persistence.

Wakini Ndegwa treasured a double from Busselton and Forewarned. The Gold Circle Nairac Tray was crisply tight, but Forewarned wielded a cleverly constructed route.

Drumlargan decided to fly solo in the Harry Deacon Memorial Bowl. He broke out of the stalls, ran his race without Stewart McCaan, then automatically found Stewards hadwithdrawn him. This left a gaping hole for Let's Dance, Ravenslass, and, Autophocus, to savour an exclusive party.

NGONG RESULTS

1.05 pm - First Race - Grewia Maiden (900m)

1. Busselton (Charles Mwangi)

2. Crixus (Michael Micino)

3. Piece of Cake (Elias Kiptoo)

Seaton Sands withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate, Distance: 2.5/7/4.4/3.4. Time: 0:56:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa.

1.40 pm - Second Race - Sesbania Handicap (1,600m)

1. School of Rock (James Muhindi)

2. Tuff Cookie (Henry Muya)

3. Frisco (Charles Mwangi)

Distance: 6.5/2/1.75/7.5. Time: 1:44:8/10 secs. Favourite: Alys May. Runners: 6

Owned by Anna Bhaloooo, P. Anjana, F. Puchercos, and, Runye Karleson. Trainer Steve Njuguna

2.15 pm - Third Race - The Merchant's Purse (1,800m)

1. Knighthood (Richard Kibet) Triarius-Accoade

2. Dreamliner (Jacob Lokorian)

3. River King (James Muhindi)

4. Mama Mia (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 1/1/half/0.75. Time: 1:55:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 5Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.50 pm - Fourth Race - Lantana Maiden (2,060m)

1. Lady of Moment (Jacob Lokorian)

2. Joshua (Josphat Kultiang)

3. Iron Eagle (Charles Mwangi)

A La Mode withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 4.5/1.5/8/8. Time: 2:22:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7Owned by Joe Muya and J. Murungi

3.25 pm - Fifth Race - The Gold Circle Nairac Tray (1,600m)

1. Forewarned (Charles Mwangi) Secret War-Spoonerism

2. El Mundo (Richard Kibet)

3. Eternal (Josphat Kultiang)

4. Maasai King (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 1.5/half/short-head/1.4. Time: 1:42:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 9Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa

4.00 pm - Sixth Race - The Harry Deacon Memorial Bowl (1,000m)

1. Let's Dance (J. Machua) Argonaut-Great Aclea

2. Ravenslass (Charles Kimani)

3. Autophocus (Patrick Mungai)

4. Hunting Call (J. Kariuki)

Drumlargan withdrawn at the start. He ran his own race alone, without Stewart McCannDistance: 1.5/0.75/8/9. Time: 1:01:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5Owned by Col. Farah. Trainers Joe Karari/Captain Oruya.

Next meeting January 29 - for the Britam Kenya Guineas, Gold Cup, and, Vicky Jackman Trophy