Kenya: Waititu Sues KRA, Kabogo Over Tax Waiver Deal

Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu has sued Governor William Kabogo, Kenya Revenue Authority and the Attorney-General regarding a tax waiver accord for Kiambu County.

Waititu said that a memorandum of understanding signed with KRA on January 10 was done without public participation and approval from the county assembly, which is listed as an interested party in the suit.

The MP said that residents were given 100 per cent waiver that expires after 30 days, but is not active since they are not aware.

He argued that when the waiver lapses, the MoU will be implemented and the recovery of revenues will be backtracked to the period preceding the agreement.

"The county government and KRA will embark on enforcing an unjust, unequitable tax system that is vague to the law.

"Unless [the] court issues conservatory orders, there would be grave losses by the county government," his lawyer said.

He also said there are no existing records of several revenue bases including properties and businesses.

Mr Waititu wants the court to issue temporary orders stopping the implementation of the MoU until the case is determined.