Mauritius: Regional E-Governance Academy to Be Set Up in Mauritius

press release

The Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation, in collaboration with the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and the e-Governance Academy of the Republic of Estonia, would organise a Stakeholders Meeting to design the scope of activities of the Regional e-Governance Academy which would be set up in Mauritius, and a regional capacity building exercise for the training of trainers on the key pillars of e-Governance. The Republic of Estonia is a leading country in the field of e-governance infrastructure and digital services in the European Union.

The Stakeholders Meeting would examine various aspects of the setting up of the Academy in Mauritius, based on the Estonian model, and make recommendations.

The objective of the regional capacity building exercise would be to provide training for trainers of IOC Member States, so that key institutions and officials are empowered to establish and operationalise the e-Governance Academy.

It has also been proposed that the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government of Estonia in September 2015 to encourage further cooperation in consolidating the ICT Sector, should be renewed.