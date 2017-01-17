17 January 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Regional E-Governance Academy to Be Set Up in Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation, in collaboration with the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and the e-Governance Academy of the Republic of Estonia, would organise a Stakeholders Meeting to design the scope of activities of the Regional e-Governance Academy which would be set up in Mauritius, and a regional capacity building exercise for the training of trainers on the key pillars of e-Governance. The Republic of Estonia is a leading country in the field of e-governance infrastructure and digital services in the European Union.

The Stakeholders Meeting would examine various aspects of the setting up of the Academy in Mauritius, based on the Estonian model, and make recommendations.

The objective of the regional capacity building exercise would be to provide training for trainers of IOC Member States, so that key institutions and officials are empowered to establish and operationalise the e-Governance Academy.

It has also been proposed that the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government of Estonia in September 2015 to encourage further cooperation in consolidating the ICT Sector, should be renewed.

Mauritius

ICT/BPO Industry Review - 2016 a Year Marked By Growth for the Sector

The ICT/BPO Industry Review 2016 report, highlighting 2016 as a rejuvenation year for the sector characterised by growth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.