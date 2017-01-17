Rwanda: Bond Market Records Rwf46.4 Million Turnover

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) opened the week with Rwf44.7 million worth of bonds changing hands on the bond market, recording over Rwf33.3 million in value. The FXD 3/2016/5-year bond was at 104.1 pushing Rwf14 million worth of bonds, realising Rwf14.57 million. The FXD2/2015/10-year bond traded 30.7 million worth of bonds at 104.3 down from 104.5 previously and raking in Rwf31.85 million.

The TB is redeemable on 25/05/2025.

On the equity market, Bank of Kigali recorded a total turnover of Rwf501,600 from 2,200 shares traded in one deal at Rwf228, unchanged from Friday's closing share price.

Both Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index remained unchanged to close at 119.91 and 127.26 points, respectively.

The Bralirwa counter was also stable and recorded Rwf210,000 turnover from 1,500 shares traded in two deals. The equities counters closed as follows: Crystal Telecom was at Rwf90; Equity Rwf334; NMG at Rwf1,200; KCB at Rwf330; and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.