Photo: newzimbabwe

Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona (file photo).

WARRIORS chief striker Knowledge Musona has been ruled out of Thursday's match against Senegal due to a harm string injury he sustained in the opening match of the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals against Algeria on Sunday.

Warriors team doctor Nick Munyonga said they were working round the clock to ensure striker returned for the third match against Tunisia.

"He will be out of the match against Tunisia. We are however working hard to ensure that he is back in the team for the third match against Tunisia.

"The good thing is that there is no muscle tear," said Munyonga.

The top Warriors forward - joint top goal scorer in the qualifiers with team mate Khama Billiat on three goals - sustained the injury 10 minutes into the match against Algeria and was replaced by Mathew Rusike.

The Warriors however, managed to hold their fancied opponents to a 2-2 draw with Kuda Mahachi and Nyasha Mushekwi scoring a goal each while Riyad Mahrez scored twice for the Desert Foxes.

That draw against Algeria saw Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa breaking another record as he became the first Zimbabwean coach to avoid an opening day defeat in the history of the Afcon campaign.

Sunday Chidzambwa, the first coach to take Zimbabwe to the Afcon in 2004 and Charles Mhlauri who qualified in 2006, were beaten in the opening matches.

In 2004 in Tunisia at Stade Taïeb El MhiriI in Sfax, Chidzambwa saw Egypt overturning Zimbabwe's one goal lead courtesy of Peter Ndlovu, to win by a score line of two goals to one.

Two years later under the tutelage of Charles Mhlauri, Zimbabwe was to meet Senegal in their first game in Egypt in the 25th edition of the AFCON tournament but two goals without reply from Demba Ba and Henri Camara was all it needed for the Warriors to lose their opening match at the Port Said Stadium.